Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Down 0.7 %

Gaia stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

