GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 121,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,596,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GDS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GDS by 33.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GDS by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

