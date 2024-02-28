GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.86

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.86 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 273644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion and a PE ratio of 30.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

