General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,896,018. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.