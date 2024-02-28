General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,241 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 315.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. 6,542,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,968,816. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $41.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

