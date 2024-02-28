Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) is Old Well Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Genpact makes up 4.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Genpact worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Genpact by 140.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Stock Down 2.6 %

Genpact Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 602,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,370. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $47.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

