Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.