Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $96,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. 579,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,224. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.