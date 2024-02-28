Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,615 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $150,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

GILD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. 706,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,224. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.