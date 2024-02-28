Glanbia (LON:GLB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 17.40 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.21), with a volume of 91120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.41 ($0.20).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a €0.21 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.14. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,777.78%.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The company has a market cap of £44.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

