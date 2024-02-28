Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.31

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.60. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 6,406 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $854.37 million, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
