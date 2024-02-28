Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.31

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.60. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 6,406 shares changing hands.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.37 million, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

