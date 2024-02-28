Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) versus AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Head-To-Head Review

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and AdTheorent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Global Mofy Metaverse alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdTheorent $166.08 million 1.60 $29.34 million $0.06 50.17

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A AdTheorent 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Mofy Metaverse and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A AdTheorent 3.83% 1.90% 1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

(Get Free Report)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.