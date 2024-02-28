Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.74

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.60. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 4,160,491 shares traded.

Globalstar Trading Down 11.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

