Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 3,925.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Gogoro in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $184,000.

NASDAQ:GGROW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Gogoro has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

