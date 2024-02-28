Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GORO

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.