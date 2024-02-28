Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $71.00

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.00, but opened at $69.54. Gravity shares last traded at $72.23, with a volume of 19,007 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Gravity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRVY

Gravity Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Gravity

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $509.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gravity by 124.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gravity by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 118,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gravity by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.