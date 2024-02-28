Gray Television, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on GTN

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,156,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after buying an additional 247,112 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in Gray Television by 336.8% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Gray Television by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 661,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Gray Television by 46.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.