Gray Television, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gray Television in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 336.8% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,578 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,491,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 661,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

