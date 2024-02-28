Great Ajax Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Great Ajax has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 220.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 66,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

AJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 578,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 83.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

