Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

NYSE AJX opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -22.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

