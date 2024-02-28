Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

NUVL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of NUVL opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $378,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $378,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $5,228,502.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,774,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,281,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,577,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuvalent by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 291,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

