GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $71.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

GXO opened at $52.36 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

