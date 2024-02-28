Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Halliburton worth $82,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

