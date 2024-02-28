HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COGT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of COGT opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $645.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.51.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after buying an additional 793,605 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.