HC Wainwright Comments on Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 58.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.42. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.31).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

