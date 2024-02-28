HC Wainwright Weighs in on Dynavax Technologies Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.46 and a beta of 1.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $423,750. 9.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 402,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 124,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.