Head-To-Head Survey: Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) vs. BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries and Transphorm are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $626.45 million N/A $191.64 million $2.38 74.95 Transphorm $16.51 million 18.59 -$30.60 million ($0.69) -7.03

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 30.60% 39.36% 18.82% Transphorm -177.91% -149.03% -86.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 3 1 0 2.25 Transphorm 0 2 0 0 2.00

Transphorm has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.56%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Transphorm on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment, such as tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

