HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEICO Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $194.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79. HEICO has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $200.64.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $109,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $265,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

