Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 45,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSII

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.