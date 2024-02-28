HighPeak Energy (HPK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ HPK opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on HPK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 50,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $715,771.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,408,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,561,340.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,997. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 905.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 156,929 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,322,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.