Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HGV opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.