Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,384.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,881. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

