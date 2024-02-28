Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Imperial Capital upgraded the stock from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Imperial Capital now has a $16.00 price target on the stock. 5,284,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 3,746,680 shares.The stock last traded at $13.42 and had previously closed at $13.43.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,384.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,881. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,930 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 199,311 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

