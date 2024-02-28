Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Short Interest Update

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKITGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, a growth of 6,787.3% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hitek Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HKIT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 237,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Hitek Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hitek Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HKIT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hitek Global during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hitek Global in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hitek Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hitek Global by 4,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hitek Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

Featured Articles

