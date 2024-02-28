Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 7.45%.
Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises
In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $4,519,183.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
