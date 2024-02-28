Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.43

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.43 and last traded at $66.43, with a volume of 155321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after buying an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,972,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

