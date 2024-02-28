Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 352,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,728,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

