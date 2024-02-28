Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.35-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.350-5.950 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $14.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 169,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $82,229.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,538 shares of company stock worth $1,719,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

