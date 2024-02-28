Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.350-5.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.35-5.95 EPS.

HURN traded down $4.64 on Wednesday, reaching $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 36,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,877. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $31,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $206,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $31,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,623 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

