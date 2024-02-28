Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $68,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $152.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

