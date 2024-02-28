ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.600-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ICF International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.60-6.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.75.

Shares of ICFI opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.12. ICF International has a 12-month low of $99.23 and a 12-month high of $155.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,432,135. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth about $323,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

