ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-2.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. ICF International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.07. 53,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,524. ICF International has a 12 month low of $101.46 and a 12 month high of $155.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average of $133.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,432,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

