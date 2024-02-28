IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Position Boosted by Boone Capital Management LLC

Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 570,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the period. IDEAYA Biosciences accounts for about 4.9% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 27.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.56. 221,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

