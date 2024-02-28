IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for IDEX in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $237.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.