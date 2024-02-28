IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for IDEX in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of IEX stock opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $237.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
