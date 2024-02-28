IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $862.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Get IMAX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IMAX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

