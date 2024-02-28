Imperial Oil Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,490,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,203,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,904,000 after buying an additional 136,271 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 220,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,746,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

