Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Infosys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Infosys by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 1,416,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,781,948. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

