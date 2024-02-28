Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 24.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Innovid updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Innovid Price Performance

Innovid stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 319,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Innovid has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $258.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.20.

Get Innovid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Innovid during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.