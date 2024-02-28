Insider Buying: Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) CFO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Lindsay purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $19,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRBK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.73. Meridian Co. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). Meridian had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Meridian by 38.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Meridian by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Meridian by 98.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Meridian by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRBK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

