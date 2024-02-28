Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Sells 250 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVR Stock Up 0.2 %

NVR stock traded up $12.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7,555.18. 3,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,453. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,089.44 and a twelve month high of $7,635.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7,197.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6,488.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

